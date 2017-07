Possible Titan Master Ultra Magnus Card Art

From usual Weibo leaker* ??????????? *we have another interesting image today. This time we have a*Possible Titan Master Ultra Magnus Card Art. The art shows a mainly white robot with a blue backpack. Some of our members can see parts that are similar to other previous Titan Master figures, but so far we have no information on how this figure will be released. You can check the picture after the jump and then sound off at the 2005 Boards!