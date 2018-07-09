|
MP-43 Beast Wars Megatron ? More Official Images and MP-32 Primal Reissue!
More official images of Beast Wars Megatron have dropped, showing the full range of his features and accessories.* We also get to see size and scale with MP-32 Optimus Primal via an epic dino headbutt. MP-43 Megatron is due out in January 2019 with a Japanese price of 35,000 yen (316 USD atm). In addition to new pretty Megatron pics, we also get word that MP-32 Optimus Primal will re-release in February 2019 for 12,000 yen (108 USD atm).  
