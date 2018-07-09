Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
MP-43 Beast Wars Megatron ? More Official Images and MP-32 Primal Reissue!


More official images of Beast Wars Megatron have dropped, showing the full range of his features and accessories.* We also get to see size and scale with MP-32 Optimus Primal via an epic dino headbutt. MP-43 Megatron is due out in January 2019 with a Japanese price of 35,000 yen (316 USD atm). In addition to new pretty Megatron pics, we also get word that MP-32 Optimus Primal will re-release in February 2019 for 12,000 yen (108 USD atm). &#160;

The post MP-43 Beast Wars Megatron – More Official Images and MP-32 Primal Reissue! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The TFcon Toronto 2018 will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

Special guests:
DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated
GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron
HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1
DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1
DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer
AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer
JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light
ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist
NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist
SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist
Plus artists JOSH PEREZ, JAMES RAIZ and MATT MOYLAN
