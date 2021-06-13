Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page loose complete Bluestreak for sale or trade!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:05 PM   #1
Jonnydark
Beasty
Jonnydark's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: New Hamburg
Posts: 355
Arrow loose complete Bluestreak for sale or trade!
Hi all! I have a Bluestreak. For sale for 20$ CAD plus shipping anywhere in Canada.


I accept PayPal.




I am willing to trade for the bumblebee score CD: https://lalalandrecords.com/bumblebee-limited-edition/


Thanks.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20210613_145330.jpg Views: 1 Size: 88.8 KB ID: 49449  
__________________
Jonnydark is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers
DELUXE Transformers Beast Wars Dinobot The Heroic Maximal.
Transformers
Transformers G1 1988-1990 Attack Cruiser Groundshaker Roughstuff Hasbro Takara
Transformers
Hasbro Titanium Transformers Die Cast Figure Lot
Transformers
Hasbro Titanium Super Hero Die Cast Vehicles and Figures Lot
Transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:55 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.