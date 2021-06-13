Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Wonder Festival Shanghai 20201  Round up


Courtesy of*TransFans,*BB7 TOYS Newsstand, BBC Actoys and Capcomkai we have a nice set of images taken from Wonder Festival Shanghai 2021 with some Transformers related reveals to share with you. Click on each title to surf to the respective threads in our 2005 Board: Yolopark IIES Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee (Cybertronian Mode)** First reveal of this high quality action figure which features Yolopark’s IIES (Internal Interconnect Endoskeleton System)*that use real Mechanical Gear System for smooth movement unlike traditional ratchet joint. Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime PLAMO** Prototype on display of this pretty impressive model kit. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Wonder Festival Shanghai 20201  Round up appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



