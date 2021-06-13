|
Wonder Festival Shanghai 20201 Round up
Courtesy of*TransFans
,*BB7 TOYS Newsstand
, BBC Actoys
and Capcomkai
we have a nice set of images taken from Wonder Festival Shanghai 2021 with some Transformers related reveals to share with you. Click on each title to surf to the respective threads in our 2005 Board: Yolopark IIES Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee (Cybertronian Mode)*
* First reveal of this high quality action figure which features Yolopark’s IIES (Internal Interconnect Endoskeleton System)*that use real Mechanical Gear System for smooth movement unlike traditional ratchet joint. Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime PLAMO*
* Prototype on display of this pretty impressive model kit. » Continue Reading.
