Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Items For Sale or Trade
Has anyone got Rack 'n' Ruin?
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 05:27 PM
#
1
Amandahugnkiss
Generation 2
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 122
Has anyone got Rack 'n' Ruin?
If so, how much do you want for him?
Amandahugnkiss
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Amandahugnkiss
Find More Posts by Amandahugnkiss
Today, 05:38 PM
#
2
UsernamePrime
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 46
Re: Has anyone got Rack 'n' Ruin?
Does an official even exist? Best Ive seen is two Siege sixguns connected at the shoulders...
I did find these on FB:
https://www.facebook.com/20811874254...119101&sfns=mo
Last edited by UsernamePrime; Today at
05:40 PM
.
UsernamePrime
View Public Profile
Send a private message to UsernamePrime
Find More Posts by UsernamePrime
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Classics G1 Soundwave w. Laserbeak & Ravage (Commemorative Series)
Transformers Energon 2003 Rapid Run w. Nightcruz and Nightscream Mini-Cons
Beast Wars Transformers Lot AS IS
New Transformers Beast Wars Deluxe Mutant Soundwave Sonar Alligator Bat sealed
Transformers Universe 2003 Autobot Optimus Primal Complete Loose
G1 Transformers Commemorative Series Reissue Lot Hoist, Tracks, Inferno, Grapple
Fans Hobby Monsterbots Masterpiece Transformers Doublecross Grotusque Repugnus
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
05:51 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.