Old Today, 05:27 PM   #1
Amandahugnkiss
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Has anyone got Rack 'n' Ruin?
If so, how much do you want for him?
Old Today, 05:38 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Re: Has anyone got Rack 'n' Ruin?
Does an official even exist? Best Ive seen is two Siege sixguns connected at the shoulders...


I did find these on FB: https://www.facebook.com/20811874254...119101&sfns=mo
