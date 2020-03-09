|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Two More Titan Masters Attack Cards
TCG Roll Out!
and TheOMG!Hour Podcast
*start off another week of Transformers Trading Card Game Wave 5 reveals: Paralyzo Box High Five How will you use these cards in your decks? Sound off on the 2005 boards!
The post Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Two More Titan Masters Attack Cards
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.