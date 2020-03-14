|
IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, Issue #6 Caltsoudas Retailer Incentive Cover
PREVIEWSworld and artist George Caltsoudas
*join forces to debut his retailer incentive cover for Transformers: Galaxies*issue #6
, now
scheduled for in-shop arrival to your comics retailer of choice on March 25th. “Wannabee,” Part Two! Deathsaurus’s ruse has worked-the Probats believe that Cliffjumper is Bumblebee and it’s really smoothed over the energon negotiations! Well… except for the part where Deathsaurus is now blowing Cliffjumper’s cover and framing him for a crime that he didn’t commit! Co-written by Kate Leth (Transformers: Cyberverse, Patsy Walker, A.K.A. Hellcat) and Cohen Edenfield (Hiveswap)! Art by beloved and renowned Transformers artist Alex Milne! A » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, Issue #6 Caltsoudas Retailer Incentive Cover
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.