Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures continues, with part 2 of Battle For Cybertron. Megatron rejoices, believing the Ark has been destroyed. However, the Autobots have another plan. They use a decoy to sneak past the Decepticon forces and wage an all-out assault, surprising the unaware Decepticons. Remember to check out part 1, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Episode 1: Battle for Cybertron Part 1
