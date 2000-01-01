Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:51 PM
sarmick01
Canadian Slag
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Brantford, Ontario
Posts: 3,021
Mech fans toys bots
Hi, I'm looking to trade or buy some mech fans toys bots. I'm looking for
Omega supreme
Hardhead
Sunstorm
Hotlink
Acid storm
Any car bots

Would prefer to trade.
