X-Transbots MX-33 (Masterpiece Scale Groove) Prototype Images
Via X-Transbots Weibo
we can share for you images of the gray prototype of the new X-Transbots MX-33 (Masterpiece Scale Groove). This is another component of X-Transbots Bastion / Defensor
for the Masterpiece scale. A very promising project for sure, featuring a robot mode which can switch between cartoon or G1 toy configuration and a solid alt mode. There’s still no concrete information on price or release date but stay tune with TFW2005 for more updates. Now click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 » Continue Reading.
