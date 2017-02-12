Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: The Last Knight Video Trailer Rated
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,259
Transformers: The Last Knight Video Trailer Rated


British Board Of Film Classifications has rated the Video Trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight. Based on the information, the trailer will be attached to a Home Release of a movie by Universal Pictures. What’s interesting is the fact that Gemma Chan‘s name is prominently mentioned. This is the first official listing of the name since the leaked reveal of her role as Quintessa (now taken down). The running time of the trailer is*2m 18s, which is near identical*to the KCA 2017 Extended Trailer. More technical info can be found after the jump. Technical Info: Movie: Transformers: The &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Video Trailer Rated appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Titan Return Bumblebee, Goldbug And Daniel Transformers RID
Transformers
G1 Generation One Vintage Transformers Lot OPTIMUS PRIME DINOBOTS CONSTRUCTICONS
Transformers
Hardhead Headmaster 1987 Hasbro G1 Transformers Action Figure Nice Condition
Transformers
G1 Vintage Transformer Japanese Headmaster Lione RARE!!
Transformers
Voltron 1997 Reissue Five Lions Robot
Transformers
Transformers 20th Anniversary Optimus Prime - 2003 Gray Gun Battle Damaged
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime 20th Anniversary MISB Hasbro
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:13 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.