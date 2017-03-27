Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,259

Transformers: The Last Knight CinemaCon 2017 Poster



CinemaCon 2017 is happening at the moment and Isabela Moner is to receive this year’s Rising Star Award. Transformers: The Last Knight footage shown during Paramount’s Super Fan event will be shown at the event as well. Furthermore, two giant posters advertising the upcoming movie can also be spotted on*the show floor. One poster is the same as the theatrical poster featuring Optimus Prime while the other is a horizontal version of the same. We thank



The post







More... CinemaCon 2017 is happening at the moment and Isabela Moner is to receive this year’s Rising Star Award. Transformers: The Last Knight footage shown during Paramount’s Super Fan event will be shown at the event as well. Furthermore, two giant posters advertising the upcoming movie can also be spotted on*the show floor. One poster is the same as the theatrical poster featuring Optimus Prime while the other is a horizontal version of the same. We thank Collider for providing the photo. Check it out, after the jump.The post Transformers: The Last Knight CinemaCon 2017 Poster appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________