Hasbro Designer Mark Maher continues the behind the scenes looks at new Transformers figures tonight as he’s now posted one on his Instagram
for the recently-revealed Velocitron Leader Galaxy Shuttle! “Welcome Velocitron Speedia 500?s Leader GALAXY SHUTTLE. Now I know what some of you are going to say, he should be alot larger as he appears on the Transformers animated Victory series. The G1 toy did have a third mode but it wasn?t a sweet choochoo train. Well all aboard the crazy train because when I found this alt head in the mold from Siege Astrotrain I started spinning » Continue Reading.
