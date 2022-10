Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,043

Velocitron Leader Galaxy Shuttle Behind the Scenes



Hasbro Designer Mark Maher continues the behind the scenes looks at new Transformers figures tonight as he’s now posted one on his



Hasbro Designer Mark Maher continues the behind the scenes looks at new Transformers figures tonight as he's now posted one on his Instagram for the recently-revealed Velocitron Leader Galaxy Shuttle! "Welcome Velocitron Speedia 500?s Leader GALAXY SHUTTLE. Now I know what some of you are going to say, he should be alot larger as he appears on the Transformers animated Victory series. The G1 toy did have a third mode but it wasn?t a sweet choochoo train. Well all aboard the crazy train because when I found this alt head in the mold from Siege Astrotrain I started spinning

