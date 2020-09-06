|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up September Week 1
Time for our usual international sightings round up, courtesy of our very own 2005 Boards members all over the world. This week the latest waves of Studio Series figures hit stores in Ireland and Malaysia while in Peruvian fans are surprised by Masterpiece Movie MPM-10 Starscream at retail. Studio Series Wave 10 Deluxe And Earthrise Wave 2 Voyager In Ireland*
*2005 Boards member Wars spotted Studio Series SS-64 Cliffjumper and SS-63 Topspin together with Earthrise Snapdragon at Smyths Fonthill. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/malaysia-transformers-sightings.155100/page-22#post-18276056">Studio Series Wave 10 Voyager & Deluxe, Generations Selects And Cyberverse Battle Call Officer & Trooper Class In Malaysia » Continue Reading.
