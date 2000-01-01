Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Wanted: 2001 RID X-brawn, Prowl and Side burn
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:20 AM   #1
bishop
Generation 2
bishop's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: Montreal
Posts: 116
Wanted: 2001 RID X-brawn, Prowl and Side burn
As the title said, loose or boxed, but in good condition. I would prefer local meet in Montreal area.
bishop is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:59 AM   #2
chewy
Generation 1
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Vancouver BC
Posts: 39
Re: Wanted: 2001 RID X-brawn, Prowl and Side burn
I've got those three but I'm in Vancouver. Hit me up if you can't find them locally.
chewy is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers DOTM Dark of the Moon Ironhide Leader Class Figure New
Transformers
Transformers Movie Optimus Prime Premium Series Leader Class Figure New
Transformers
Transformers DOTM Dark of the Moon Optimus Prime Jetwing Figure Supreme New
Transformers
Transformers DOTM Dark of the Moon Optimus Prime Ultimate Figure Year Dragon New
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot - Soundwave Jetfire Slag Dinobot Cliff Jumper
Transformers
Fansproject Causality (Transformers G1 Insecticons Bombshell,Shrapnel, Kickback)
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-12 Autobot Lambor (Sideswipe)

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:38 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.