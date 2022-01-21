We recommend taking this with a grain of salt for now but Twitter reporter Erik Davis
has tweeted out what appears to be a release schedule for Paramount’s upcoming films, and included on it is what appears to be the long-rumored animated Transformers movie, listed as being announced for July 19, 2024, about one year after Rise of the Beasts is currently scheduled to be released. Of course, with how the movie industry is ever-changing, especially right now, this could easily change is by no means concrete so as said above we suggest waiting until we hear more. But » Continue Reading.
