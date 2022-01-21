Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:51 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Skydance Media Moves Away From Paramount Pictures


Skydance Media, which co-financed and co-produced*Transformers and G.I. Joe live-action movies for Paramount Pictures, is moving away from the big mountain in favor of Apple. However, it is stated that*Skydance Media will still retain the rights to co-produce and co-finance Transformers &#038; G.I. Joe franchises. But the terms of that are unclear at the moment. This move will likely put pressure on the Viacom subsidiary to seek out a new co-producer. Skydance Media’s last outing with a movie based on a Hasbro property ended up in a financial disaster with Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins only raking in just &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Skydance Media Moves Away From Paramount Pictures appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



