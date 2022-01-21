Skydance Media, which co-financed and co-produced*Transformers and G.I. Joe live-action movies for Paramount Pictures, is moving away from the big mountain
in favor of Apple. However, it is stated that*Skydance Media will still retain the rights to co-produce and co-finance Transformers & G.I. Joe franchises. But the terms of that are unclear at the moment. This move will likely put pressure on the Viacom subsidiary to seek out a new co-producer. Skydance Media’s last outing with a movie based on a Hasbro property ended up in a financial disaster with Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins only raking in just » Continue Reading.
The post Skydance Media Moves Away From Paramount Pictures
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...