Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Quick question for the tf verse
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 09:15 AM
#
1
Bluewolf77
Generation 2
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: North Bay Ontario Canada
Posts: 160
Quick question for the tf verse
Would Siege Laserbeak fit in G1 Soundwave and are the G1 cassettes and Siege ones the same size I got asked this question. please help
__________________
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=40796
Bluewolf77
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Bluewolf77
Find More Posts by Bluewolf77
Today, 09:18 AM
#
2
UsernamePrime
G.I. Joe is better.
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 791
Re: Quick question for the tf verse
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Bluewolf77
Would Siege Laserbeak fit in G1 Soundwave and are the G1 cassettes and Siege ones the same size I got asked this question. please help
nope, too small for g1
Attached Thumbnails
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048
List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504
Feedback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180
Video tour of my collection May 2021:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Exq8E4tHws
UsernamePrime
View Public Profile
Send a private message to UsernamePrime
Find More Posts by UsernamePrime
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
*NEW* Hasbro Transformers Titans Return WINGSPAN & CLOUDRAKER - Walgreen's Excl.
Hasbro Transformer Supreme Starscream 2014 30Th Anniversary Platinum Edition New
Hasbro/Takara Transformers Lot of 8 G1 and Transmetals for parts/repair SA-IS
Transformers W.F.C -- Lifeline ( New / Neuf )
Transformers Titan Returns Twinferno - Canadian Packaging, Sealed
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
10:21 AM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.