Bluewolf77
Quick question for the tf verse
Would Siege Laserbeak fit in G1 Soundwave and are the G1 cassettes and Siege ones the same size I got asked this question. please help
UsernamePrime
Re: Quick question for the tf verse
Would Siege Laserbeak fit in G1 Soundwave and are the G1 cassettes and Siege ones the same size I got asked this question. please help

nope, too small for g1
