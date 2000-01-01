UsernamePrime G.I. Joe is better. Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 791

Re: Quick question for the tf verse Quote: Bluewolf77 Originally Posted by Would Siege Laserbeak fit in G1 Soundwave and are the G1 cassettes and Siege ones the same size I got asked this question. please help

nope, too small for g1 nope, too small for g1 Attached Thumbnails

