More... Yessssssssss. An unexpected and exciting reveal tonight courtesy of @alt_tekka on Twitter . On display at the Shizuoka Hobby Show is a grey prototype of our first Masterpiece Beast Wars Predacon – Megatron! No information on price or release date as of yet, but so far this looks like it will give your Masterpiece Beast Wars Maximals a run for their money on your display shelf! You can check out the image after the jump!The post Masterpiece-43 Beast Wars Megatron Grey Prototype Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





