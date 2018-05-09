Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Masterpiece Laserwave and Megatron G1 Toy-Inspired Repaints Announced


In addition to the just-revealed Masterpiece Beast Wars Megatron, Shizouka Hobby Show also has our first look at upcoming repaints of Masterpiece Shockwave (Laserwave) and Megatron! Aptly numbered MP-29+ and MP-36+ these two mimic the look of the original Generation 1 toys rather than the cartoon models. Shockwave features a much darker purple color scheme with clear hands and a flat silver gun barrel rather than a grey one, and Megatron is sporting a new head, his iconic chest decals, the ability to mount his gun barrel on his hip, and a few other toy-accurate paint details. No pre-order or &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Masterpiece Laserwave and Megatron G1 Toy-Inspired Repaints Announced appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



