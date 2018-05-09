Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,237

Masterpiece Laserwave and Megatron G1 Toy-Inspired Repaints Announced



In addition to the just-revealed Masterpiece Beast Wars Megatron, Shizouka Hobby Show also has our first look at upcoming repaints of Masterpiece Shockwave (Laserwave) and Megatron! Aptly numbered MP-29+ and MP-36+ these two mimic the look of the original Generation 1 toys rather than the cartoon models. Shockwave features a much darker purple color scheme with clear hands and a flat silver gun barrel rather than a grey one, and Megatron is sporting a new head, his iconic chest decals, the ability to mount his gun barrel on his hip, and a few other toy-accurate paint details. No pre-order or



The post







More... In addition to the just-revealed Masterpiece Beast Wars Megatron, Shizouka Hobby Show also has our first look at upcoming repaints of Masterpiece Shockwave (Laserwave) and Megatron! Aptly numbered MP-29+ and MP-36+ these two mimic the look of the original Generation 1 toys rather than the cartoon models. Shockwave features a much darker purple color scheme with clear hands and a flat silver gun barrel rather than a grey one, and Megatron is sporting a new head, his iconic chest decals, the ability to mount his gun barrel on his hip, and a few other toy-accurate paint details. No pre-order or » Continue Reading. The post Masterpiece Laserwave and Megatron G1 Toy-Inspired Repaints Announced appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill returnat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.