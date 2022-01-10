Again thanks to PrimeVsPrime on Youtube we have more in-hand Transformers Legacy photos, this time of Deluxe Dragstrip, the line’s first Menasor component! Dragstrip is displayed here in his robot and race car modes, as well as being compared with some other Generations figures. His articulation and accessories are also shown off. Update: Via PrimevsPrime Instagram
*we can confirm that Dradstrip alt mode can split in two parts for combiner mode. This could be another hint at the rumored Legacy Motormaster trailer which is supposed to form the main body/skeleton of Menasor. You can view the images and review after » Continue Reading.
