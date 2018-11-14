|
Bumblebee Movie Transformation Clip
As the Bumblebee Movie comes closer, we are getting more and more media and merchandising. Today we can share for you a cool*Bumblebee Movie Transformation Clip. The video was spotted by 2005 Boards user*TheSoundwave*while he was checking the IMBD Bumblebee Soundtrack section.
*It’s a short 6-second video where we see Bumblebee coming in VW Beetle form, the he transforms, rolls and stands in a stoic pose. At the moment, the video seems to have been removed, but*TheSoundwave*was able to get a direct link to it. You can watch or download it here
. We have also mirrored the video on » Continue Reading.
