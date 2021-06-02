Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Pre-Order Alert ? Transformers WFC Reissues & Restocks


Heads up to all those who missed out on some earlier War for Cybertron releases and want to catch up – several previously exclusive sets and pieces are getting another run at select retailers.* New today are solicitations for the Siege Refraktor 3 Pack and Earthrise Allicon.* Previous second offerings include the Rainmaker 3 Pack, Omega Supreme, Scorponok and Jetfire, some of which have already dropped.* They are available for pre-order again with ship dates later in the year. Check out the links below at our sponsors and grab your copies if you need em! Transformers Generations War for Cybertron: &#187; Continue Reading.

