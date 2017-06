Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,889

Takara Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime In Hand Picture



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*is456 we have a nice*Takara Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime In Hand Picture. It is a fresh out-of-the box image still in the inner plastic bubble with the extra accesories, but it let us see clear details and finishing of this new Masterpiece. Different from previous pictures, it seems correctly transformed. You can see the picture after the jump, and then sound off what you think at the 2005 Boards.



The post







More... Thanks to 2005 Boards member*is456 we have a nice*Takara Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime In Hand Picture. It is a fresh out-of-the box image still in the inner plastic bubble with the extra accesories, but it let us see clear details and finishing of this new Masterpiece. Different from previous pictures, it seems correctly transformed. You can see the picture after the jump, and then sound off what you think at the 2005 Boards.The post Takara Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime In Hand Picture appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________