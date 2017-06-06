E-Hobby’s Magna Convoy has recently been released, and via several Twitter users including @yozakana
, @herakuwa
, @4OLkRIcOMGRF1yT
, and @burningheartsam
we have some in-hand images to share. Magna Convoy is a blue redeco of the 2006 Classics Optimus Prime figure, sporting additional weapons from the Titans Return line. We’d also like to highlight the comic that comes with Magna Convoy, which includes a sequence where Magna Convoy and Convobat team up, and their weapons form a larger weapon (the toys allow you to do this, too). Bludgeon is also featured in the comic, as a redeco of Titans » Continue Reading.
