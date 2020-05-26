|
Transformers Forged To Fight: Dinobot Concept Art
TFW2005 member prfctcellrulz discovered the latest concept piece shared by the Transformers Forged to Fight team: Dinobot concept art? It’s DINO-MITE! Log-in and join the Fight today! Download
the game for free from your preferred app store and then sound off with your fellow commanders on the 2005 boards!
The post Transformers Forged To Fight: Dinobot Concept Art
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca