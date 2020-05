Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,715

Transformers Forged To Fight: Dinobot Concept Art



TFW2005 member prfctcellrulz discovered the latest concept piece shared by the Transformers Forged to Fight team: Dinobot concept art? It’s DINO-MITE! Log-in and join the Fight today!



Download the game for free from your preferred app store and then sound off with your fellow commanders on the 2005 boards!

The post Transformers Forged To Fight: Dinobot Concept Art appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





