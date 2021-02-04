Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #2 iTunes Preview


Series artist and TFW2005 member Josh Burcham joins TFW2005 member Necromaster in alerting us to the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Transformers Beast Wars issue #2. Prepare to consume Energon on March 3rd and in the meantime share your thoughts about this story on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham (Artist, Cover Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), Winston Chan (Cover Artist) Celebrating 25 years of Beast Wars! The Maximals, led by Optimus Primal, and the Predacons, led by Megatron, have crashed on a strange new world and they are not alone. To survive the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #2 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



