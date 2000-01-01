Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers voice actor Colin Murdock to attend TFcon Toronto 2019
TFcon is happy to welcome Transformers voice actor Colin Murdock to TFcon Toronto 2019 for his first ever TFcon. Fans will remember him as the voice of Quickstrike in the Transformers Beast Wars cartoon in addition to Thrust in Transformers Armada plus Scorponok and Wing Saber in Transformers Energon. Mr. Murdock will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph sessions with the attendees of the world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention all weekend long.

Colin Murdock is presented by Freeman AV.

TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canada’s Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention – full details and tickets now online at*https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets

Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne, Jack Lawrence, Kei Zama, Sara Pitre-Durocher and Livio Ramondelli.

TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
Re: Transformers voice actor Colin Murdock to attend TFcon Toronto 2019
Such a fun voice for the character.
