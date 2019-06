Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege I Squish Them Like

Transformers artist Sara Pitre-Durocher and colorist Josh Burcham reveal an action that Ultra Magnus can deal with right now in a new Wave 3 battle card, Squish Them Like Bugs: It's an amazing project to work on and we have a killer team of artists yalllllll. I mostly take care of the art directing at VOLTA before sending stuff WotC's way but it's always a treat when I have some time to jump on art as well >:')) Scan the attached artwork to learn about how this card functions in game, then join in the discussion on the 2005