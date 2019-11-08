|
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Command Centre Hoist And Wedge Images
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*TFtoycollector*for sharing in our Boards images of the new*Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Command Centre Hoist And Wedge. The Hoist
and Wedge
images surfaced via Smyths UK website
. These are simple and fun 1-step toys that include* a 2-in-1 mobile trailer that opens up to become a command centre playset. Kids can attach the included light-up rescue tool to the figure or trailer. Both toys are listed for*£19.99 ($25.53) but there’s still no information on the release date. Nice and fun toys for young Rescue Bots fans! Check out the images on this news » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Command Centre Hoist And Wedge Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.