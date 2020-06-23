Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Mighty Jaxx Lil Maxx collection ? Lils Maxx x Transformers
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,357
Mighty Jaxx Lil Maxx collection ? Lils Maxx x Transformers


Mighty Jaxx, specialized in limited edition designer art collectibles, have revealed via their social media channels*our first image of their new Lil Maxx collection – Lils Maxx x Transformers. Mighty Jaxx had previously surprised us with their original Transformers x Quiccs Soundwave vinyl bust and Clogtwo x Transformers Mechasoul Optimus Prime. This time they surprised us with a full line of G1 characters in super-deformed style sharing a similar body mold. The image shows Optimus Prime, Megatron, Hot Rod, Arcee, Bumblebee, Grimlock, Devastator, Soundwave, Starscream and Ravage (?). We still have no concrete information on size, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Mighty Jaxx Lil Maxx collection – Lils Maxx x Transformers appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers Retrax COMPLETE 1996 Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetals Terrorsaur Deluxe Class Complete Figure Rare
Transformers
FANS TOYS FT-12 GRENADIER (transformers masterpiece insecticon bombshell)
Transformers
FANS TOYS FT-13 MERCENARY (transformers masterpiece insecticon shrapnel)
Transformers
Transformers "Revenge of the Fallen" Power Bots MEGATRON - New in the Box -RARE!
Transformers
Transformers War Cybertron Seige Rainmakers 3 Pack Acid Ion Nova Storm Seekers
Transformers
1998 Transformers Beast Wars Evil Predacon Scarem Transmetal 2
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:12 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.