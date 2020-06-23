Mighty Jaxx, specialized in limited edition designer art collectibles, have revealed via their social media channels
*our first image of their new Lil Maxx collection – Lils Maxx x Transformers. Mighty Jaxx had previously surprised us with their original Transformers x Quiccs Soundwave vinyl bust
and Clogtwo x Transformers Mechasoul Optimus Prime
. This time they surprised us with a full line of G1 characters in super-deformed style sharing a similar body mold. The image shows Optimus Prime, Megatron, Hot Rod, Arcee, Bumblebee, Grimlock, Devastator, Soundwave, Starscream and Ravage (?). We still have no concrete information on size, » Continue Reading.
