Third party company*Newage Toys*have revealed, via their*Facebook*account
, images of a new variant of their impressive*N27 David (Legends Scale G1 Optimus Prime)
: N27X Tromo (Legends Scale Toxitron). N27X Tromo*features a pretty original vibrant green, silver, and purple redeco inspired by the cancelled Transformers Universe Toxitron figure
*and later used in the Botcon Animated Toxitron
and Transformers Collectors Club Toxitron
. To make things even better, a new extra gun and a hook hand is included with this release. See all the images after the jump and then let us know your impressions on these new Legends scale figures » Continue Reading.
