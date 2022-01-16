Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Newage N27X Tromo (Legends Scale Toxitron) Images


Third party company*Newage Toys*have revealed, via their*Facebook*account, images of a new variant of their impressive*N27 David (Legends Scale G1 Optimus Prime): N27X Tromo (Legends Scale Toxitron). N27X Tromo*features a pretty original vibrant green, silver, and purple redeco inspired by the cancelled Transformers Universe Toxitron figure*and later used in the Botcon Animated Toxitron and Transformers Collectors Club Toxitron. To make things even better, a new extra gun and a hook hand is included with this release. See all the images after the jump and then let us know your impressions on these new Legends scale figures &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Newage N27X Tromo (Legends Scale Toxitron) Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



