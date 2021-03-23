Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Magic Square Toys MS-B32 Legends Scale Shockwave Color Prototype


Third Party company Magic Square Toys have revealed, via their Weibo account, images of the color prototype of their new MS-B32 Legends Scale Shockwave. Magic Square bring us a very nice take on G1 Shockwave for the competitive legends scale market. The images reveal a nice cartoon-accurate design with only 10.8 cm tall in robot mode and a solid space gun alt mode. It even features a light up gimmick for Shockwave's cannon. This figure will include several extra parts: 3 gray hands, 5 clear purple hands, cannon, a Shockwave mini-gun and more.

The post Magic Square Toys MS-B32 Legends Scale Shockwave Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



