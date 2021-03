Magic Square Toys MS-B32 Legends Scale Shockwave Color Prototype

Third Party company*Magic Square Toys*have revealed, via their* Weibo account , images of the color prototype of their new*MS-B32 Legends Scale Shockwave. Magic Square bring us a very nice take on G1 Shockwave for the competitive legends scale market. The images reveal a nice cartoon-accurate design with only 10.8 cm tall in robot mode and a solid space gun alt mode. It even features a light up gimmick for Shockwave's cannon. This figure will include several extra parts: 3 gray hands, 5 clear purple hands, cannon, a Shockwave mini-gun and more. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on » Continue Reading.