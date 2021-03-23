|
Magic Square Toys MS-B32 Legends Scale Shockwave Color Prototype
Third Party company*Magic Square Toys*have revealed, via their*Weibo account
, images of the color prototype of their new*MS-B32 Legends Scale Shockwave. Magic Square bring us a very nice take on G1 Shockwave for the competitive legends scale market. The images reveal a nice cartoon-accurate design with only 10.8 cm tall in robot mode and a solid space gun alt mode. It even features a light up gimmick for Shockwave’s cannon. This figure will include several extra parts: 3 gray hands, 5 clear purple hands, cannon, a Shockwave mini-gun and more. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on » Continue Reading.
The post Magic Square Toys MS-B32 Legends Scale Shockwave Color Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca