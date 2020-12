Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,942

More... Third party company*Shockwave Lab*have shared via their* Weibo accoun t images of their next product: SL-98 Missiles Upgrade Kit For Siege Jetfire. This upgrade kit consists of: 6 missiles 6 bendable cables 1 backpack An interesting alternative to display your Siege Jetfire with his signature move as seen in the Netflix series. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but Shockwave Lab products don’t take much time to be available once they share their images. See all the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post Shockwave Lab SL-98 Missiles Upgrade Kit For Siege Jetfire appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





