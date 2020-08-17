On this last New Comic Book Day of 2020, illustrator and designer Winston Chan adds Transformers Escape issue #1
cover B to his art development process series
: Transformers: Escape #1 out today! Here’s another look at my cover and some process shots. 1. Digital Pencils 2. Traditional Inks 3. Flats 4. Finished Colours Tried something a bit different with this cover. It was fun! Mostly successful but some things I’d like to do better. Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist, Cover Artist), Winston Chan
(Cover Artist), Sara Pitre-Durocher (Cover Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist), Josh » Continue Reading.
