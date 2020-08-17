Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers Escape: Issue #1 Chan Cover B Cover Art Process


On this last New Comic Book Day of 2020, illustrator and designer Winston Chan adds Transformers Escape issue #1 cover B to his art development process series: Transformers: Escape #1 out today! Here’s another look at my cover and some process shots. 1. Digital Pencils 2. Traditional Inks 3. Flats 4. Finished Colours Tried something a bit different with this cover. It was fun! Mostly successful but some things I’d like to do better. Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist, Cover Artist), Winston Chan (Cover Artist), Sara Pitre-Durocher (Cover Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist), Josh &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers Escape: Issue #1 Chan Cover B Cover Art Process appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



