RetCon have announced the next guest joining them for their 2017 convention. The next guest who attendees will be able to meet at RetCon 2017 is the one and only*Simon Furman
! There are only a handful of individuals in the Transformers world who need no introduction, and Simon Furman is counted as one of them. The most prolific writer of Transformers fiction, Simon Furman began writing for Transformers with the Marvel UK comics and such legendary stories as Target: 2006 and Time Wars. When Bob Budiansky passed the torch on the US Marvel comics, Simon Furman was the man
