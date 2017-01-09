Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Simon Furman to attend RetCon 2017


RetCon have announced the next guest joining them for their 2017 convention. The next guest who attendees will be able to meet at RetCon 2017 is the one and only*Simon Furman! There are only a handful of individuals in the Transformers world who need no introduction, and Simon Furman is counted as one of them. The most prolific writer of Transformers fiction, Simon Furman began writing for Transformers with the Marvel UK comics and such legendary stories as Target: 2006 and Time Wars. When Bob Budiansky passed the torch on the US Marvel comics, Simon Furman was the man &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Simon Furman to attend RetCon 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
