Old Today, 02:26 PM   #1
thebobkat
Join Date: Jun 2009
Location: Richmond BC
Posts: 3,249
YOTR Platinum Edition Optimus Prime
Just noticed Walmart.ca has the YOTR Platinum Optimus (Hybrid Style Convoy) up online and in stock if anyone was waiting for it...(price is a bit ridiculous at $160 though).

http://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/transfor.../6000196611276
Feedback Thread

Buy/Sell/Trade Thread Updated Oct 31st 2016
