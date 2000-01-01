cr3d1t Beasty Join Date: Jul 2017 Location: Laval Posts: 313

Weird Canada Post Tracking? A week and a half ago I sent packages to two different Cybertron.ca members in Ontario at the same time from the same post office in Quebec. One arrived pretty fast, but the other one is stuck at "in transit" and the only thing the tracking page says is "Item accepted at the Post Office". It hasn't updated in almost ten days.



I contacted my local post office and the agent said it's not the first time lately that he's seen it happen. He said they don't keep the packages so it must be in the system somewhere. I also contacted online chat help but they couldn't give me any information other than what the tracking page says. There's a telephone number but when I called the wait times were too long and I doubted that they'd give me more information than the chat help gave me.



I understand COVID affecting delivery times but this is damn odd. Anybody else had this problem?

