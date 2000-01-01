Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Weird Canada Post Tracking?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:51 PM   #1
cr3d1t
Beasty
cr3d1t's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Laval
Posts: 313
Weird Canada Post Tracking?
A week and a half ago I sent packages to two different Cybertron.ca members in Ontario at the same time from the same post office in Quebec. One arrived pretty fast, but the other one is stuck at "in transit" and the only thing the tracking page says is "Item accepted at the Post Office". It hasn't updated in almost ten days.

I contacted my local post office and the agent said it's not the first time lately that he's seen it happen. He said they don't keep the packages so it must be in the system somewhere. I also contacted online chat help but they couldn't give me any information other than what the tracking page says. There's a telephone number but when I called the wait times were too long and I doubted that they'd give me more information than the chat help gave me.

I understand COVID affecting delivery times but this is damn odd. Anybody else had this problem?
__________________
Sale Thread | Want Thread | Feedback Thread
cr3d1t is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:54 PM   #2
Yonoid
Nexus Maximus
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 2,066
Re: Weird Canada Post Tracking?
Call the local post office and see if they can look in the backroom. I dropped a package off recently and instead of putting it in the outgoing bin they put it in the incoming bin.
__________________
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596

4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541

Looking for ER Thrust, Runabout, Amazon Coneheads
Yonoid is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:54 PM   #3
OldOfflineMan
Beast Machine
OldOfflineMan's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2018
Location: Toronto
Posts: 454
Re: Weird Canada Post Tracking?
I suggest creating a service ticket to have it tracked down. The longer the delay, the harder it is to locate the package.
__________________
Feedback | For Sale | Wants | Collection
OldOfflineMan is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
NOS Vintage TONKA GOBOTS VW BUG BITE Volkswagen Beetle Bug #7252 Transformer MIB
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS PLATINUM EDITION "PLANET OF JUNK CLASH" AUTOBOT HASBRO
Transformers
VINTAGE - GOBOTS - SPOONS - ORANGE - C-12 VARIANT - MADE IN TAIWAN
Transformers
HASBRO TRANSFORMERS STUDIO SERIES 33 BONECRUSHER VOYAGER CLASS
Transformers
Transformers Prowl Siege War for Cybertron Deluxe Class New in Box
Transformers
1987 Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Headmaster lot Weirdwolf/Chromedome
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Parts/repair lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:26 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.