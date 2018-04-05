Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Power Of The Primes Wave 1 Deluxes Spotted At Peruvian Retail


Thanks to a report from Transformers Peru Facebook Fan Page, we can report that*Transformers Power Of The Primes Wave 1 Deluxes were Spotted At Peruvian Retail. Following our first South American sighting of Wave 1 Prime Master in Chile,*Power Of The Primes Wave 1 Deluxes: Autobot Jazz, Dinobot Slug, Dinobot Swoop, and Dreadwind*were found at Plaza Vea supermarket in Guardia Civil Avenue, Chorrillos. Each figure is sold for 79.90 Peruvian Soles which is $24.80 approximately. This is definitively a better price than The Last Knight Deluxes which were sold for 99.90 Soles or $31 dollars. Happy hunting for &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Power Of The Primes Wave 1 Deluxes Spotted At Peruvian Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



