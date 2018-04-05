|
Transformers Power Of The Primes Wave 1 Deluxes Spotted At Peruvian Retail
Thanks to a report from Transformers Peru Facebook Fan Page
, we can report that*Transformers Power Of The Primes Wave 1 Deluxes were Spotted At Peruvian Retail. Following our first South American sighting of Wave 1 Prime Master in Chile
,*Power Of The Primes Wave 1 Deluxes: Autobot Jazz, Dinobot Slug, Dinobot Swoop, and Dreadwind*were found at Plaza Vea supermarket in Guardia Civil Avenue, Chorrillos. Each figure is sold for 79.90 Peruvian Soles which is $24.80 approximately. This is definitively a better price than The Last Knight Deluxes which were sold for 99.90 Soles or $31 dollars. Happy hunting for » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Power Of The Primes Wave 1 Deluxes Spotted At Peruvian Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.