Impressions/Opinions of SDCC display and reveals

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J6CJf2xvX8s So, following SDCC 2017, I, like many, was quite excited to see the Transformers display and the new toy reveals. What we got was kind of surprising. I wouldn't say I was disappointed, but I would say that I was surprised by how much was stuff we have already seen. I have a theory about why that might be and opinions about what we saw, which I think will prove to be, pardon the pun, much more that meets the eye. Yesterday, 11:54 PM #2 Echotransformer Loves all things G1-ish.. Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 2,600 Re: Impressions/Opinions of SDCC display and reveals Yes initially they showed a lot of already released stuff, but by the middle of the show they debuted POTP, and although it was only a handful of designs overall I think they provided a strong sense of the direction they are heading and how they will wrap up an incredibly strong trilogy.



Admittedly I didn't spend too much time looking at NuRID or TLK...but that looked good as well.



Plus they suggested more to come, my guess is we will hear more soon, hopefully at Hascon, so overall this is only the beginning.



Bottom line is I am hugely impressed with the announcements...even if the line was just the Rodimus, Jazz and Dreadwind/Darkwing I'd be happy...knowing there is more to come is great!



Perhaps the only question on my mind is "do only fans buy CW/TR/POTP or are kids able to enjoy it as well?" I hope it has broad appeal because the play pattern is fantastic! (Then again maybe kids these days need anki-overdriven minecraft figet spinning gimmicks to be appealing...lolzzz





