China’s Weiying Technology*corporation has entered a partnership agreement with*Paramount Pictures for Transformers: The Last Knight. While the content of the agreement was not disclosed*Weying Technology will share*global revenues, including theatrical, video, TV, VoD, and merchandising. Chinas Weying Technology has taken an investment position in Paramount Pictures Transformers: The Last Knight, which releases in North America and China next week. Under the deal, Weying will be entitled to an unspecified share of global revenues, including theatrical, video, TV, VoD, and merchandising. It will also be a strategic marketing and promotional partner on the film. The film already has one Chinese investor, » Continue Reading.
