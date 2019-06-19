|
Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 3 Micromasters Blackjack & Hyperdrive Out
Attention Siege collectors! 2005 Boards member*GoLion*is giving us the heads up that the new*Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 3 Micromasters Blackjack & Hyperdrive*is out At US Retail. The Siege Micromasters Sports Car Patrol 2-pack with Blackjack (Swindler redeco) and Hyperdrive (Roadhandler redeco) was found at Target in*Fair Lakes, Virginia. Time to check your local Target to look for this new Micromasters toys! Happy hunting!
