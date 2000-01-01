RNSrobot No I'm... doesn't. Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Fraser Valley Posts: 2,965

Way to better filter searches in b/s/t? I've used the advanced search options as well, but let's say I want to find G2 Superion. I've tried G2+Superion or "G2 Superion" and I still get piles of results for just "superion." Is there a way around this, or it is what it is?

FEEDBACK THREAD

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050



"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!" __________________"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"