Today, 06:27 PM
#
1
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 2,965
Combiner Wars/POTP G2 Superion, G2 Bruticusm, Abombinus
Anybody selling CW/POTP G2 Superion, G2 Bruticus, PTOP Abominus?
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050
"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
RNSrobot
Today, 06:34 PM
#
2
Yonoid
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 2,140
Re: Combiner Wars/POTP G2 Superion, G2 Bruticusm, Abombinus
I have g2 superion box set. Complete with poster. Asking 225
__________________
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596
4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541
Looking for ER Amazon Coneheads, ss86 Kup, ER Huffer
Yonoid
