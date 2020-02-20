Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,245
War For Cybertron Earthrise ? Scorponok, Skylynx, and More Revealed


Toy Fair is just around the corner ladies and gentlemen, but IGN has given us a first look at some of the most anticipated figures from this year’s Earthrise line! From deluxe class to titan class, we have our first looks at Scorponok, Skylynx, Arcee, and the new Decepticon Weaponizer Fasttrack! Check out the pics after the jump!

The post War For Cybertron Earthrise – Scorponok, Skylynx, and More Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Old Today, 01:57 PM   #2
wervenom
Erector
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 6,755
Re: War For Cybertron Earthrise ? Scorponok, Skylynx, and More Revealed
I'm in no two ways about it
Old Today, 02:05 PM   #3
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,245
Re: War For Cybertron Earthrise ? Scorponok, Skylynx, and More Revealed
That Scorponok is beautiful.
80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Old Today, 02:53 PM   #4
ssjgoku22
Alternator
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 913
Re: War For Cybertron Earthrise ? Scorponok, Skylynx, and More Revealed
These are beautiful. Getting all of them.
Old Today, 02:53 PM   #5
Longshot
Pretender
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations
Posts: 1,167
Re: War For Cybertron Earthrise ? Scorponok, Skylynx, and More Revealed
I'm all in for Skorpie, but still on the fence on Sky Lynx. Lady bots are always a yes, well most of the time...
Old Today, 03:12 PM   #6
Crobot91
Metroplex
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 4,458
Re: War For Cybertron Earthrise ? Scorponok, Skylynx, and More Revealed
Scorponok and Sky Lynx are looking good but Arcee is a joke IMO.
Old Today, 03:17 PM   #7
Sun Swipe Prime
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 3,616
Re: War For Cybertron Earthrise ? Scorponok, Skylynx, and More Revealed
That Arcee is an absolute masterpiece. Hahah. Man they’re killing it.
SIDESWIPE: *grumbles* ... the greatest fighting machine in the universe and they make me a janitor!
