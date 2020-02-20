|
|
|
Today, 01:40 PM
|
#1
|
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
|
War For Cybertron Earthrise ? Scorponok, Skylynx, and More Revealed
Toy Fair is just around the corner ladies and gentlemen, but IGN has given us a first look at some of the most anticipated figures from this year’s Earthrise line! From deluxe class to titan class, we have our first looks at Scorponok, Skylynx, Arcee, and the new Decepticon Weaponizer Fasttrack! Check out the pics after the jump!
The post War For Cybertron Earthrise – Scorponok, Skylynx, and More Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
|
|
|
Today, 01:57 PM
|
#2
|
|
Re: War For Cybertron Earthrise ? Scorponok, Skylynx, and More Revealed
I'm in no two ways about it
|
|
|
Today, 02:05 PM
|
#3
|
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
|
Re: War For Cybertron Earthrise ? Scorponok, Skylynx, and More Revealed
That Scorponok is beautiful.
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
|
|
|
Today, 02:53 PM
|
#4
|
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
|
Re: War For Cybertron Earthrise ? Scorponok, Skylynx, and More Revealed
These are beautiful. Getting all of them.
|
|
|
Today, 02:53 PM
|
#5
|
Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations
|
Re: War For Cybertron Earthrise ? Scorponok, Skylynx, and More Revealed
I'm all in for Skorpie, but still on the fence on Sky Lynx. Lady bots are always a yes, well most of the time...
|
|
|
Today, 03:12 PM
|
#6
|
|
Re: War For Cybertron Earthrise ? Scorponok, Skylynx, and More Revealed
Scorponok and Sky Lynx are looking good but Arcee is a joke IMO.
__________________
|
|
|
Today, 03:17 PM
|
#7
|
|
Re: War For Cybertron Earthrise ? Scorponok, Skylynx, and More Revealed
That Arcee is an absolute masterpiece. Hahah. Man they’re killing it.
__________________
SIDESWIPE: *grumbles* ... the greatest fighting machine in the universe and they make me a janitor!
|
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.