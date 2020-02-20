Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:12 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,245
Super 7 Super Shogun Optimus Prime Teaser Image


Super 7 official Instagram account have just revealed our first teaser image of their*Super Shogun Optimus Prime figure. Some things take time to accomplish, and Super 7 knows about it. Their Super Shogun line brings us big retro styled vinyl figures, and this first teaser of the*Super Shogun 24-inch Optimus Prime comes years after his ffirst announcement at San Diego Comic Con 2012. The images lets us see Optimus Prime’s fist in shiny blue and red finishing. This will sure be fully revealed at the upcoming Toy Fair 2020 this weekend. Stay tuned with our coverage of the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Super 7 Super Shogun Optimus Prime Teaser Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Old Today, 02:51 PM   #2
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations
Posts: 1,167
Re: Super 7 Super Shogun Optimus Prime Teaser Image
Hot damn! I still have my Gaiking and Star Dragon. This will look glorious beside them.
