
Super 7 Super Shogun Optimus Prime Teaser Image
Super 7 official Instagram account
have just revealed our first teaser image of their*Super Shogun Optimus Prime figure. Some things take time to accomplish, and Super 7 knows about it. Their Super Shogun line brings us big retro styled vinyl figures, and this first teaser of the*Super Shogun 24-inch Optimus Prime comes years after his ffirst announcement at San Diego Comic Con 2012.
The images lets us see Optimus Prime’s fist in shiny blue and red finishing. This will sure be fully revealed at the upcoming Toy Fair 2020 this weekend. Stay tuned with our coverage of the » Continue Reading.
