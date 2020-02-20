|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Titan Masters Attack Fortress Maximus
TFW2005 member That Guy reports the Wave 5 arrival of Fortress Maximus, via Kotaku
. Every sealed Titan Masters Attack booster card box includes a special pack with Fortress Maximus, Cerebros, and Emissary, so be sure to either secure a box or seduce the local card game store clerk before the expansion drops on April 17. Check out the attached artwork for this super-sized card, then sound off on the 2005 boards!
