Malakhov
Location: Quebec
Malakhov's various figures sale
I have these for sale. They're all complete and in perfect condition. Got boxes for all legends besides uldaman.

Legends
Uldaman (bumblebee newage ko) 15$
Hot Soldiers Optimus Prime 40$
DX9 plissken (nemesis prime) 40$
Hot Soldiers Ratchet 20$
Hot Soldiers Ironhide 20$
MFT Ultra Magnus 30$
Papa toys Grapple 15$

Shockwaves
Animated Shockwave 30$
Alternator shockblast 30$
DSOTM Shockwave 20$
Fall of Cybertron Shockwave with repro labels 25$

Titan's return Fort max 200$
Brand new still attached to cardboard
