Today, 01:52 PM #1 Malakhov Generation 1 Join Date: Feb 2019 Location: Quebec Posts: 56 Malakhov's various figures sale I have these for sale. They're all complete and in perfect condition. Got boxes for all legends besides uldaman.



Legends

Uldaman (bumblebee newage ko) 15$

Hot Soldiers Optimus Prime 40$

DX9 plissken (nemesis prime) 40$

Hot Soldiers Ratchet 20$

Hot Soldiers Ironhide 20$

MFT Ultra Magnus 30$

Papa toys Grapple 15$



Shockwaves

Animated Shockwave 30$

Alternator shockblast 30$

DSOTM Shockwave 20$

Fall of Cybertron Shockwave with repro labels 25$



Titan's return Fort max 200$

Brand new still attached to cardboard

