Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Be@brick x Transformers G1 Optimus Prime And Megatron (100%, 400% & %1000 Sizes) Imag
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,335
Be@brick x Transformers G1 Optimus Prime And Megatron (100%, 400% & %1000 Sizes) Imag


The official*Be@brick website*have updated new listings with information and images about new*Be@brick x Transformers G1 Optimus Prime And Megatron (100%, 400% &#038; %1000 Sizes).* These figures are modeled after Be@brick style of cute, dumpy, cartoon bear versions. We had seen several other*Bearbrick Transformers*figures in the past,*including G1*and Live Action*movie inspired designs*which were able to transform. This time they are bringing G1 Optimus Prime and Megatron again but the*description and images show no indication that these new figures are able to transform. They will be released in two presentations and three different sizes: 100% &#038; &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Be@brick x Transformers G1 Optimus Prime And Megatron (100%, 400% & %1000 Sizes) Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
vintage transformers robots grimlock & rodimus autobot
Transformers
Transformers Grimlock G2 Generation 2 Blue Complete
Transformers
Ratchet #3 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Optimus Prime #6 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Optimus Prime #11 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Transformers G1 Optimus Prime 100% Complete Canadian Version Rare
Transformers
Transformers G1 Optimus Prime God Ginrai
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:29 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.