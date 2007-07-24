|
Be@brick x Transformers G1 Optimus Prime And Megatron (100%, 400% & %1000 Sizes) Imag
The official*Be@brick website
*have updated new listings with information and images about new*Be@brick x Transformers G1 Optimus Prime And Megatron (100%, 400% & %1000 Sizes).* These figures are modeled after Be@brick style of cute, dumpy, cartoon bear versions. We had seen several other*Bearbrick Transformers
*figures in the past,
*including G1
*and Live Action
*movie inspired designs
*which were able to transform. This time they are bringing G1 Optimus Prime and Megatron again but the*description and images show no indication that these new figures are able to transform. They will be released in two presentations and three different sizes: 100% & » Continue Reading.
The post Be@brick x Transformers G1 Optimus Prime And Megatron (100%, 400% & %1000 Sizes) Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
