Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Titans Return Trypticon In Australian Stores.
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,921
Titans Return Trypticon In Australian Stores.


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*griffin-of-oz via Ozformers*for sharing great news for Australian fans since*Titans Return Trypticon Is In Australian Stores. They got information and pictures for Tryticon cases and they let us know thay*stores have been told to sit on them until the mid-year toy sale starts in two weeks time, but some stores may start putting them on shelves as soon as they get them, and since they scan at the price-checker, you should be able to buy one if you find a store that puts it out for sale. The full price of this figure is AU$298 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Titans Return Trypticon In Australian Stores. appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT the voice of G1 Devastator, ALEC WILLOWS the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER and Transformers comic book artists ALEX MILNE, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER, ANDREW GRIFFITH and JAMES RAIZ. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Titans Return Chaos On Velocitron G2 Laser Optimus Prime
Transformers
Takara Megatron G1 Reissue Japanese Encore 2 Sealed Transformers Hard to Find
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Bumblebee MP-21 Takara Tomy Authentic
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars CW Leader Class Ultra Magnus MISB
Transformers
G1 transformers lot
Transformers
First Run Takara MP-22 Ultra Magnus *Used, Complete* -Not reissue-
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:45 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.