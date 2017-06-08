|
Titans Return Trypticon In Australian Stores.
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*griffin-of-oz via Ozformers
*for sharing great news for Australian fans since*Titans Return Trypticon Is In Australian Stores. They got information and pictures for Tryticon cases and they let us know thay*stores have been told to sit on them until the mid-year toy sale starts in two weeks time, but some stores may start putting them on shelves as soon as they get them, and since they scan at the price-checker, you should be able to buy one if you find a store that puts it out for sale. The full price of this figure is AU$298 » Continue Reading.
The post Titans Return Trypticon In Australian Stores.
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...